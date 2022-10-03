Department of Transportation tips, autoflagging and advance warning systems

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Department of Transportation Director of Public Engagement and Communications, Mike Dougherty, joined Midwest Access Monday. He spoke on autoflagging and advance warning systems.

Autoflagger – this is a new technology the DOT is using in southeast Minnesota to replace the flagger who is typically out in traffic with the stop/slow sign stopping traffic on two-lane roads during paving or other work that requires the closure of one lane of traffic. The person is in a snowplow truck using a trailer that has a large digital sign and a sign that extends from the side to direct motorists to stop or go slow.

Advance Warning System – this is in operation on Hwy 61 south of Winona, and it uses technology to gather readings on air temperature, moisture/humidity, and other factors that may contribute to icy conditions. It’s near La Moille where we’ve seen icy conditions develop when it’s not present elsewhere. The DOT is hopeful it can alert drivers to slow down and be alert for those conditions along the bluffs and Mississippi River.

More details from the Department of Transportation here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.