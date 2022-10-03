Austi-Con 2022 is October 7-9

Austin, Mn
Austin, Mn(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There will be a weekend of gaming in Austin come Oct. 7-9. Michael and Griffin Jordal joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about the upcoming Austi-Con 2022.

Check out more details here.

Admission for the event will be $20 in advance for the weekend and $25 at the door. Attendees will get a swag bag (contents are limited and will be given on a first come first serve basis). Children 12 and under are $10. Children five and under are free.

