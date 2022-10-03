Annual fall festival at Squash Blossom farm sees strong turnout

Fall Festival at Squash Blossom Farm
Fall Festival at Squash Blossom Farm(Free-to-use)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather this weekend could not have been any better for Squash Blossom Farm’s tenth-annual fall festival.

Festival goers had the opportunity to listen to live music featuring local artists, purchase goods from artists and artisans, pick out pumpkins and squashes, enjoy wood-fired pizza and other homemade dishes, participate in mead-tasting, and pet friendly farm critters.

Susan Waughtal, owner of Squash Blossom Farms mentioned that, “We had a great crowd. Everyone seemed to be having so much fun. We ran out of food by five o’clock, we were totally sold out of everything, but we’ve got more for today, some pizzas and baked goods. It was just really fun.”

Families and individuals from across the area attended the event, with some even traveling down here from the Twin Cities.

The farm winery is the newest addition to Squash Blossom Farm where they make mead along with a new mead tasting room.

Waughtal mentioned that the mead tasting room was very busy on Saturday.

The mead is also available for purchase.

One of Waughtal’s favorite parts of the fall festival is seeing the vendors work together and become like family.

Squash Blossom Farm is open from 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays and 4-6 p.m. on Sundays.

More details about Squash Blossom Farm can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham coming to Rochester for God Loves You Tour 2022
Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen

Latest News

Kasson Swap Meet
Kasson swap meet draws crowd
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo
Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo hosts family weekend fun
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester
VFW Service Dog Fundraiser
Order of the Eastern Star Minnesota Hosts Fundraiser for Veterans