Annual fall festival at Squash Blossom farm sees strong turnout

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather this weekend could not have been any better for Squash Blossom Farm’s tenth-annual fall festival.

Festival goers had the opportunity to listen to live music featuring local artists, purchase goods from artists and artisans, pick out pumpkins and squashes, enjoy wood-fired pizza and other homemade dishes, participate in mead-tasting, and pet friendly farm critters.

Susan Waughtal, owner of Squash Blossom Farms mentioned that, “We had a great crowd. Everyone seemed to be having so much fun. We ran out of food by five o’clock, we were totally sold out of everything, but we’ve got more for today, some pizzas and baked goods. It was just really fun.”

Families and individuals from across the area attended the event, with some even traveling down here from the Twin Cities.

The farm winery is the newest addition to Squash Blossom Farm where they make mead along with a new mead tasting room.

Waughtal mentioned that the mead tasting room was very busy on Saturday.

The mead is also available for purchase.

One of Waughtal’s favorite parts of the fall festival is seeing the vendors work together and become like family.

Squash Blossom Farm is open from 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays and 4-6 p.m. on Sundays.

More details about Squash Blossom Farm can be found here.

