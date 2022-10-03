3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
A postal truck is shown in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham coming to Rochester for God Loves You Tour 2022
God Loves You Tour
“God Loves You Tour” draws thousands to Rochester

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers.
Fire that burned old Wahlberg home spreads
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains
Police are trying to figure out who is behind a series of killings in the Stockton, Calif., area.
Police probe series of killings