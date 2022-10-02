Wonderful weekend weather continues; Big temperature changes ahead

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s across the region today
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s finally October and that means that there are only two more months left in the year once October is over. Before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s just look at the difference between the weather at the beginning of October and the end of October. The average high temperature on October 2nd is 65 degrees while the average high on October 31st is 50 degrees. The average low on October 2nd is 44 degrees while the average low on October 31st is 32 degrees. From the beginning of October to the end, we will lose around 90 minutes of daylight, with the sunrise at the end of the month at 7:45AM and the sunset at 6:01PM. At the beginning of October, it’s not common for Rochester to receive snow, but at the end of October, that’s a different story with an average of 0.1″ of snow falling on October 31st.

October Look Ahead
October Look Ahead(KTTC)

Today, temperatures are going to be above average again in the upper-60s and low-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with quiet conditions today and winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight is going to be pleasant once again with lows in the upper-40s and low-50s with mainly clear skies and winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Monday is looking to be a great start to the work week with highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KTTC)

Temperatures through the middle of the week will be above average before a cold front moves through and drops temperatures into the upper-40s and low-50s by the end of the week. There is a chance for off and on isolated showers on Wednesday, but otherwise, this week is looking to be dry with lots of sunshine.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

