Warm start to the week followed by a big temperatures swing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and mild evening is in store for the region, following a pleasant weekend. Tonight, temperatures will settle into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperature trend this week (KTTC)

The warm stretch of weather we enjoyed over the weekend remains into the first half of the new work week. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures remain above average in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday before a big cool down arrives for the late week. Little to no rain chances are expected in the next several days, but our best opportunity comes Wednesday with spotty to isolated showers.

Upcoming Rain Chances (KTTC)

A strong cold front drops temperatures into the low 50s for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

On Friday, afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 40s.

Frost will be a concern between Thursday night and Friday night as overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures will remain below normal but slowly warm into the mid-50s by Saturday and low-60s on Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

