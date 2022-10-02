Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen

Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Missing Teen Kyrssy King(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin who it says is believed to be in serious danger.

Deputies said Kryssy King was discovered missing from her home this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office believe she is with Trevor Blackburn who is not from Wisconsin. They do not know what vehicle they would be driving in, but are believed to be in the Chippewa County area.

Officials describe Blackburn as a 22-year-old man with brown hair and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Kryssy is described as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700 option 1.

