Rochester hosts Children’s Business Fair

Some local students had to opportunity to to launch their very own startup business at the Rochester Children’s Business Fair.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday, around 20 students gathered outside the The Daniel Christian Academy to set up booths around the parking lot.

The students attend public, private and home school all in the southeast Minnesota area.

At each booth, students sold items they made themselves. Students sold baked goods, jewelry, beauty products and even comic books.

For months, the kids worked on developing their brand, creating their product, and building a marketing strategy, and Saturday was the big day to show off and sell their items.

“Even at their young age, they can offer something and they can sell and they can start from nothing and they can grow it into something. You never know what it will be, but even more than that, they’re building character development and skills that will serve them no matter where they go in life,” Rochester Children’s Fair organizer Brittny Major-Elechi said.

To get prepared for the fair, some students took classes through a local business club to learn more about business. The next Rochester Children’s Business Fair is next spring where students will focus on education.

