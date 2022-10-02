Rochester hosts “Brains Together” 5K walk/run

Coming together to find a cure for brain tumors. that was the goal Saturday at RCTC.
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dozens of people took part in the annual “Brains Together 5K run/walk. It was a family friend event with games.

The organization Brains Together spearheads research projects in efforts to find a cure for brain tumors. It also provides a network of support groups for patients and families.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated more than 25,000 malignant brain tumors will be diagnosed in 2022.

