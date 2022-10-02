Rochester hosts annual Latino Fest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Rochester community is coming together to celebrate.

Saturday was the annual Latino Fest.

It’s a celebration put on by the Rochester Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans (ACHLA) to celebrate Latin culture. ACHLA has been serving the Rochester community since 2004.

The event was held at the Chateau Theater in Peace Plaza.

There was dancing, storytelling, authentic Latin cuisine, and singing at the event.

There was also different tables set up showcasing different Latin American countries and its culture.

“We want to get together and be together, stay together and break any stereotypes that we may have from each other and just create a good place for everyone to feel welcome and enjoy it,” Rochester ACHLA president said.

ACHLA worked with a number of community partners for Latino Fest including Rochester Community and Technical College, Mayo Clinic and The University of Minnesota Rochester.

