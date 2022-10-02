Rochester hosts annual Latino Fest

By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Rochester community is coming together to celebrate.

Saturday was the annual Latino Fest.

It’s a celebration put on by the Rochester Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans (ACHLA) to celebrate Latin culture. ACHLA has been serving the Rochester community since 2004.

The event was held at the Chateau Theater in Peace Plaza.

There was dancing, storytelling, authentic Latin cuisine, and singing at the event.

There was also different tables set up showcasing different Latin American countries and its culture.

“We want to get together and be together, stay together and break any stereotypes that we may have from each other and just create a good place for everyone to feel welcome and enjoy it,” Rochester ACHLA president said.

ACHLA worked with a number of community partners for Latino Fest including Rochester Community and Technical College, Mayo Clinic and The University of Minnesota Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Red Cross to step in
Rochester residents worry about family, friends in path of Ian

Latest News

Missing Teen Kyrssy King
Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Wisconsin teen
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
Officials: More than 120 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
Annual Out of the Darkness Walk
Annual “Out of The Darkness” walk aims to prevent suicide
Brains Together
Rochester hosts “Brains Together” 5K walk/run