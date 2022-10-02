Austin Salvation Army Sunday breakfast returns

Salvation Army breakfast
Salvation Army breakfast(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Salvation Army in Austin is fighting against food insecurity within its community.

The nonprofit’s Sunday breakfast has returned for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Starting October 2nd, every Sunday community members can stop by the Salvation Army main office for a free breakfast. Staff and volunteers serve food from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Following their meal, community members are welcome to attend their Sunday service, but you don’t have to be a part of the congregation to enjoy some breakfast.

The Austin Salvation Army also serves an evening meal Monday-Thursday from 5-6. The evening meal is transitioning indoors after taking place outdoors all summer.

“We hope that it can kind of be a gap filler for our people who are hungry on the weekends who maybe need a meal or something. They can start off with a good breakfast on a Sunday morning. The other to is we hear a lot about social isolation during the pandemic and how people are kind of hungry for friendship and spending time socializing so we hope it will provide an opportunity for that for folks too,” Austin Salvation Army major Jeff Strickler said.

The Austin Salvation Army also has a food shelf where people who are struggling with good insecurity can pick up food. They are always accepting donations of new or unopened food. You can drop off food donations any time the branch is open.

