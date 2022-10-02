Annual “Out of The Darkness” walk aims to prevent suicide

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States.
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday in Rochester, people came together for the annual “Out of The Darkness” walk to support people for their mental health and to talk about those who we’ve lost and help destigmatize mental health.

The walk was also to promote resources for suicide prevention.

“There’s a lot of resources in our community, that we can utilize. Call your friend, call your family members, call your spouse and ask them how they are doing. See how their day is. If they need anything. Even the happiest of people might have those thoughts, and we just really need to be there for one another,” Southeastern Minnesota AFSP Lindsey Hemker said.

If you need any help or are experiencing negative thoughts, please text or call 988 for the suicide help-line.

