Annual Oktoberfest for Suicide Prevention

Some local businesses are coming together to bring awareness and raise money for suicide prevention.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local businesses are coming together to bring awareness and raise money for suicide prevention.

Saturday was the 2nd annual Haley Comfort Systems Oktoberfest event. Hundreds of people stopped by to partake in some fall fun. There was a beanbag tournament, Hammer-Schlagen, live music and food and drinks.

Haley’s partnered with all of the businesses in the building for the event including Chip Shots, Purple Goat and Active PT.

The money raised at the event will be donated to National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Last year’s event raised nearly $50,000 for suicide prevention.

“The biggest thing that we want to do is just bring people together. It’s to raise money, but it’s also just to raise awareness and bring the community together and people who have had similar situations and giving people a safe space to come together and be able to talk about thing and get connect is really important to us,” Haley Comfort Systems marketing manager Nicole Haley said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Century High School update
RPS releases statement on Century High School threat
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Red Cross to step in
Rochester residents worry about family, friends in path of Ian

Latest News

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials: More than 120 people killed at soccer match in Indonesia
Annual Out of the Darkness Walk
Annual “Out of The Darkness” walk aims to prevent suicide
Brains Together
Rochester hosts “Brains Together” 5K walk/run
Rochester Children's Business Fair
Rochester hosts Children’s Business Fair
Jefferson Elementary Fall Fest
Annual Jefferson Elementary School Fall Fest