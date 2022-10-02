Annual Oktoberfest for Suicide Prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local businesses are coming together to bring awareness and raise money for suicide prevention.

Saturday was the 2nd annual Haley Comfort Systems Oktoberfest event. Hundreds of people stopped by to partake in some fall fun. There was a beanbag tournament, Hammer-Schlagen, live music and food and drinks.

Haley’s partnered with all of the businesses in the building for the event including Chip Shots, Purple Goat and Active PT.

The money raised at the event will be donated to National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Last year’s event raised nearly $50,000 for suicide prevention.

“The biggest thing that we want to do is just bring people together. It’s to raise money, but it’s also just to raise awareness and bring the community together and people who have had similar situations and giving people a safe space to come together and be able to talk about thing and get connect is really important to us,” Haley Comfort Systems marketing manager Nicole Haley said.

