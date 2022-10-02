Annual Jefferson Elementary School Fall Fest

Jefferson Elementary Fall Fest
(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some students and their families are getting into the fall spirit at the annual Jefferson Elementary School Fall Fest.

Saturday, hundreds of students and their families gathered at Jefferson Elementary School for a carnival.

There was face painting, carnival games, inflatable’s, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones for families to enjoy.

A favorite activity among the students was the dunk tank where they could dunk students’ parents and Jefferson teachers and staff members.

The Jefferson Elementary School Parent-Student-Teacher Association helped put together the event.

The students went back to school the week after Labor Day.

“It’s a great opportunity for the students at Jefferson, for their families, for anyone else who shows up today to feel like they’re part of a community and they’re part of a special place where fun things happen and lots of people get together and do cool stuff,” Fall Carnival committee chair Justin Cook said.

Jefferson serves more than 600 Kindergarten through 5th grade students. It is also home to the district’s autism spectrum disorder program, which provides specialized support for students and enriches the entire learning community.

