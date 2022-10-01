Wonderful fall weekend ahead; Big temperature swing coming up

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper-60s and low-70s
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Welcome to October! Looking back at September, Rochester International did not receive a lot of rainfall. RST picked up only 0.97 inches of rain for all of September which is 2.63 inches below average. The wettest day was on September 10th when there were 0.46 inches of rain recorded. The average high throughout the month of September was 72.4 degrees. This is 0.6 degrees warmer than average. The warmest day in September was on September 20th when a high of 90 degrees was recorded.

September Summary
September Summary(KTTC)

Looking at the Climate Prediction Center’s October Outlook, models are leaning towards warmer than average temperatures for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa and less than average precipitation for the month.

October Outlook
October Outlook(KTTC)

Today is going to be another pleasant fall day with high temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s across the region. Partly cloudy skies and the chance for some periodic sprinkles throughout the day are forecasted. Winds today will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour through the evening and overnight hours.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be a rinse and repeat forecast. Highs tomorrow in the upper-60s and low-70s across the region with partly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures will be above average for the next few days before a cold front moves through and cools temperatures into the upper-40s by the end of next week. There is a chance for some stray afternoon showers on Tuesday, but otherwise, the next week is looking to be dry.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

