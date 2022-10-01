Sports Extra 9-30

The Best in Local Sports.
By Mark Poulose and Julian Mitchell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Segment 1:

- 5A No. 1 Mankato West vs. 5A No. 7 Mayo

- Red Wing vs. 4A No. 2 Stewartville

- Northfield vs. Owatonna

- 3A No. 1 Cannon Falls vs. Lourdes

Segment 2

- Kasson-Mantorville vs. Faribault

- Byron vs. Mankato East

- Triton vs. St. Charles

- 1A No. 6 Fillmore Central vs. Randolph

- Faribault Bethlehem Academy vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo

Segment 3

- Kingsland vs. Lanesboro

- Winona State FB preview

- RCTC FB preview

- Junior hockey scores

- Matt Erredge to St. John’s Hall of Honor

- KTTC Play of the Week

