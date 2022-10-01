Sports Extra 9-30
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Segment 1:
- 5A No. 1 Mankato West vs. 5A No. 7 Mayo
- Red Wing vs. 4A No. 2 Stewartville
- Northfield vs. Owatonna
- 3A No. 1 Cannon Falls vs. Lourdes
Segment 2
- Kasson-Mantorville vs. Faribault
- Byron vs. Mankato East
- Triton vs. St. Charles
- 1A No. 6 Fillmore Central vs. Randolph
- Faribault Bethlehem Academy vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo
Segment 3
- Kingsland vs. Lanesboro
- Winona State FB preview
- RCTC FB preview
- Junior hockey scores
- Matt Erredge to St. John’s Hall of Honor
- KTTC Play of the Week
