Looking back on September, Plus a big temperature change ahead next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we enter into the start of October, we get to look back at the month of September. Records show that September 2022 was drier and slightly warmer than normal in Rochester. A total of 0.97″ of rain fell, which was 2.63″ drier than normal. The wettest day of the month was 0.46″ on September 10. The average high temperature was 72.4 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees warmer than normal. The average low temperature was 50.8 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees warmer than normal. The hottest temperature was 90 degrees on September 20 and the coldest temperature was 33 degrees on September 28.

September Recap (KTTC)

Tonight, most of us will remain dry, however, a few sprinkles are possible across the area before midnight. Overcast skies will remain overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be calm out of the southeast at 3-8 mph.

A beautiful fall day is on tap for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the middle of next before a big temperature change arrives for the late week.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures remain warm in the low 70s Wednesday before a strong cold front passes through Wednesday night, dropping temperatures roughly 20 degrees into the low 50s Thursday.

Conditions will remain cool through the end of the week and early weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

