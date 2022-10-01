Junkin’ Market Days at Graham Arena Complex Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Junkin’ Market Days took place on Friday and Saturday, and it was a chance to get an early start to holiday shopping and to support small businesses.

The event was held at the Graham Arena Complex and was open on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Many of different items were for sale during the event such as home décor, clothing, purses, pet accessories, and baked goods.

Kerry Bamsey, owner of Junkin’ Market Days, mentioned that, “So I had attended similar events in Minnesota and Nebraska and I really thought that it was a lot of fun so I brought the first event to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. I was surprised when I had a building full of small business owners selling their products and thousands of people attended the event. So from there I brought it to Fargo and then now to Rochester.”

Small business owners not only from Minnesota, but also surrounding states sold their goods during the event.

Bamsey mentioned the turnout both days was good, and she was excited to see the business owners and public interacting with each other.

