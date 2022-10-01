Dakota Middle School Hosted Open House Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A ribbon cutting was held in September, but Saturday’s open house was an opportunity for the community to come out and see everything that Dakota Middle School had to offer.

The building was open for community members to tour and light refreshments were available in the Slice! Learning Kitchen.

Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak said, “The biggest part is sharing this beautiful place with the students and the community. An opportunity like today with the open house...that’s such a direct reminder that this place is stunning and we get to come to this place every day, be in calm serene places that are intended for people to have natural light and comfortable places to sit and yet have that be conducive to learning.”

Nearly 1,000 students attend Dakota Middle School with 120 staff members.

About a month into the school year, Lundak says everything is going well with everyone figuring out how to navigate the new space.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.