Water main break in Kenyon may cause water pressure interruptions

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Kenyon Municipal Utilities sent out an alert Friday afternoon that there has been a water main break in the city.

According to the message, it is on 8th Street, between Forest Street and Red Wing Avenue.

Kenyon Municipal Utilities said there may be some temporary reductions and interruptions in water pressure over the next 12-24 hours.

Crews are working to repair the break.

