At SEMLM panel in Pine Island, fire departments identify recruitment and funding as major issues

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday evening, fire departments from all over southeast Minnesota met at the Pine Island American Legion. The Southeast Minnesota League of Municipalities (SEMLM) was hoping to gather important input from these departments to bring to legislators.

“It’s one of those things that people take for granted, that there will always be a fire department, fully staffed, at the ready,” said SEMLM Executive Director Benda Johnson.

The panel identified recruitment and funding as two of the major issues facing fire departments, in communities big and small.

“Part of it is paying them enough to keep them, because if you’re taking them away from their family and their job, you’ll want them to be reimbursed,” said SEMLM President Dan Eggler.

“It really is a hard thing for them to afford the additional training fees that are necessary,” Johnson said.

Pine Island Mayor David Friese also spoke at the event, presenting a recruiting strategy in Pine Island that gained the city’s fire department four new members. The strategy involved creating a program with the help of Pine Island High School.

“We established the explorer’s program, gave these students a chance to develop real world skills, develop responsibilities,” Friese said. “If its something that they’re really were interested in, and if they really took to it, we were able to have them apply to become a member of our roster once they turned 18 and graduated.”

