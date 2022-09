“On Thursday evening, a message was discovered written in the Century High School building threatening a school shooting on 10/1/22. Rochester Public Schools takes these threats very seriously. District administration and Century High School leadership worked late into the evening investigating this threat and at this time, have found no further evidence to substantiate these claims. Law enforcement have been informed of the situation and we have increased police presence at Century today and into the weekend during homecoming.

At this time, we are not canceling any homecoming events. We will notify parents, students, and staff of any changes to the homecoming schedule if and when such changes occur.”