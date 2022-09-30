Responding to Hurricane Ian, RPU sends crew down to Florida

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – To help with Hurricane Ian efforts, Rochester Public Utilities is sending four linemen to Florida to help restore power to communities.

“It’s just something you can’t replicate,” said RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson.

RPU has sent linemen to aid in relief after multiple storms. Benson says they sent crews to Florida after Hurricane Irma in 2017, and also sent crews to New York in 2012 following Hurricane Sandy. Benson says safety in these instances is paramount, given the uncertain conditions of the disaster.

“Every mutual aid response is different,” Benson said. “But whether it be downed trees, wind, rain, they’ll get the job done, absolutely. They’re experienced, but they’ll have to do it safely.”

38 linemen in total throughout Minnesota are being sent down to Florida. Austin Public Utilities also sent a crew.

