Latino Fest is Saturday in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Latino Fest is hosted by ACHLA (Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans.) It’s Saturday at the Chateau Theater in Rochester.

It will run from 12 p.m.-11 p.m. and is free.

Hosted by ACHLA (Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanic and Latino Americans) Our organization has been supported and run by volunteers. The Alliance for Chicanos, Hispanics, and Latin Americans is a long-standing nonprofit organization 501 (c)(3) that has served the Rochester area since 2004. During ACHLA’s history, Latino advocates have sought to act as a bridge between the local Latino and Hispanic population and government/service providers. As the foremost Latino/minority nonprofit, ACHLA constantly strives to work towards its mission, to empower Chicanos, Hispanics, and Latino Americans to participate in enriching the quality of life for all people in the Rochester area. This is done through the establishment or promotion of educational opportunities, civic engagement, community partnerships, cultural exchange, as well as any efforts to build capacity within the Chicano, Hispanic, and Latino American communities.

An Exhibition by the Latino community in the Rochester area where; vibrant art, great food, intricate dance, and unique cultures meet. Come celebrate Latino Fest, for the first time, at the Chateau Theater, near the peace plaza.

Some of the things to expect:

Butterfly legend- Legends about the monarch butterflies and its ties to Latin America

Bailables/Dance folkloric- Traditional dances with colorful dresses and intricate steps

Fashion show- A show where traditional dresses are explained and showed to the public. This dresses and traditional clothing is from all over Latin America.

Mexican Grito/Cry contest- a contest where people must compete to see who can yell best as a mariachi.

Vendors and individuals from Rochester will have booths where different parts of Latin America will be represented.

