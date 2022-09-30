KTTC partners with Ronald McDonald House for Fill the Pantry donation drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House for a Fill the Pantry donation drive Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Ronald McDonald House hosts 70 families each night and has been in operation since 1980. They provide a home away from home to families seeking medical care for their children.

In 2019 alone, 425 families from across the United States and the world stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, while hundreds more received other support and services from the House. The last two years were no different, which has left the Ronald McDonald House in great need of donations to their food pantry.

Here at KTTC, we would like to help Ronald McDonald House in their Fill the Pantry drive.

What do they need:

New and unexpired food items

Household cleaning items

Board games

Personal hygiene items

How to donate:

Drop off items at Ronald McDonald House® of Rochester, Minnesota, Inc. located at 850 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Donate online here: https://www.rmhmn.org/donate/

They also have online wish lists:

More information on the Ronald McDonald House can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.