KTTC partners with Ronald McDonald House for Fill the Pantry donation drive

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(Ronald McDonald House)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House for a Fill the Pantry donation drive Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Ronald McDonald House hosts 70 families each night and has been in operation since 1980. They provide a home away from home to families seeking medical care for their children.

In 2019 alone, 425 families from across the United States and the world stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, while hundreds more received other support and services from the House. The last two years were no different, which has left the Ronald McDonald House in great need of donations to their food pantry.

Here at KTTC, we would like to help Ronald McDonald House in their Fill the Pantry drive.

What do they need:

  • New and unexpired food items
  • Household cleaning items
  • Board games
  • Personal hygiene items

How to donate:

  • Drop off items at Ronald McDonald House® of Rochester, Minnesota, Inc. located at 850 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902
  • Donate online here: https://www.rmhmn.org/donate/

They also have online wish lists:

More information on the Ronald McDonald House can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
Red Cross to step in
Rochester residents worry about family, friends in path of Ian

Latest News

Economic Development Center
Rochester Area Economic Development to offer business development services to entrepreneurs
City of Rochester
Mayor’s Office seeking applicants for 2022 Mayor’s Medal of Honor nominees
In Minnesota, absentee voting starts 46 days before election day and allows voters to cast...
Olmsted County looks ahead to early voting
Absentee voting sign
Olmsted County looks ahead to early voting