Gov. Walz authorizes emergency assistance for Houston County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for Houston County for damage from severe thunderstorms and flooding on August 24, 2022.

“The State of Minnesota stands ready to help Houston County,” Governor Walz said. “We will work closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover from severe weather events.”

As climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, impacts to outdated infrastructure and roadways have caused millions of dollars in damages statewide.

Collaborative emergency planning at all levels of government and investments in infrastructure are critical to safeguarding against future damages.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events, as directed by the Governor.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.