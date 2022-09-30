Gov. Walz authorizes emergency assistance for Houston County

Gov. Tim Walz, left, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, right.
Gov. Tim Walz, left, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, right.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for Houston County for damage from severe thunderstorms and flooding on August 24, 2022.

“The State of Minnesota stands ready to help Houston County,” Governor Walz said. “We will work closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover from severe weather events.”

As climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, impacts to outdated infrastructure and roadways have caused millions of dollars in damages statewide.

Collaborative emergency planning at all levels of government and investments in infrastructure are critical to safeguarding against future damages.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events, as directed by the Governor.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Red Cross to step in
Rochester residents worry about family, friends in path of Ian

Latest News

Water main break
Water main break in Kenyon may cause water pressure interruptions
KTTC
Goonie’s Comedy Club Headliner: Larry Reeb
KTTC speaks with Ronald McDonald House Development Officer on Fill the Pantry
KTTC speaks with Ronald McDonald House Development Officer on Fill the Pantry
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
Franklin Graham coming to Rochester for God Loves You Tour 2022