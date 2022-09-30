Goonie’s Comedy Club Headliner: Larry Reeb

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Larry Reeb will headline Goonie’s Comedy Club September 30 and October 1. To preview his show, he joined Midwest Access Friday afternoon.

Get tickets here.

More about Larry: He’s your twisted Uncle “Lar.” He’s dark, sarcastic, and very funny! It’s a sick world and he is a happy guy. You have heard him on the Bob and Tom Show, and seen him on Television. Known as Uncle Lar’, Larry Reeb is the wise-cracking black sheep, politically incorrect relative everyone knows. Like any concerned relative Uncle Lar’ wants to help. So in his own twisted way he does. He gives you “tips”. Uncle Lar’ offers tips on everything from marriage to lotteries to children. Always topping them off with, “That’s a tip from your Uncle Lar’.”

