Franklin Graham coming to Rochester for God Loves You Tour 2022

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Evangelist Franklin Graham is coming to Rochester for the closing night of the God Loves You Tour 2022.

The God Loves You Tour 2022 is visiting six cities across five states this fall, including Rochester.

The event will include live performances by Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Newsboys and award-winning musician Dennis Agajanian.

It is free and family-friendly. 

The 1,000-mile God Loves You Tour 2022 is an outreach of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

In addition to serving as president and CEO of the BGEA, Franklin Graham leads Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization with work in more than 170 countries and territories, including war-torn Ukraine and Florida, which was just devastated by Hurricane Ian.  

The event is happening Sunday, Oct. 2 and live music starts at 3:30 p.m. at Soldiers Memorial Field Park located at 300 Seventh Street SW.

If you plan to attend the event or be in that area Sunday, anticipate extra traffic and pedestrians.

