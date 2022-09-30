“Caring Conversations” panel in Rochester talks caregiving, resources

Navigating that care system attempts to ensure that caregivers are supported and people who...
Navigating that care system attempts to ensure that caregivers are supported and people who need care receive what they need.(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At the “Caring Conversations” event Thursday, a poll suggested nearly 40% of those who attended did not identify with the pro-typical health care molds of care giving. The panel discussed how care can come from family members, especially in the latter stages of life, how asking for assistance can have certain stigmas attached. They also noted that asking for help does not necessarily have to be with direct medical assistance.

Panelists suggested that care can begin with areas even like lawn care. As long as that’s what’s needed, but what matters is communicating clearly.

“Being able to ask for what we need is number one,” said Holly Brown of the Elder Network. “If we don’t know, how do we get to know? So we start asking the people around us. I’ve never been in this situation before. I don’t know who to turn to. I don’t know what is out there. The more we’re willing to talk about what we need. The more we’re able to get navigated,” said Brown.

Navigating that care system attempts to ensure that caregivers are supported and people who need care receive what they need.

