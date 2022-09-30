A bright and mild weekend is ahead

By Ted Schmidt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re ending the week and moving toward the weekend on a positive note because sunshine and mild temperatures are once again making our weather headlines. The one fly in the ointment today will be the possibility of sparse, light showers or sprinkles in the morning and evening hours as a couple of atmospheric disturbances graze the area to the north. The activity from the west is running into dry air in our area so much of it will evaporate or fall as nuisance sprinkles, especially during Friday night football.

We'll have sprinkles in the morning hours with sunshine for the bulk of the day and high temps will be in the upper 60s.(KTTC)

Sunshine will dominate most of the day, fortunately, so things are looking pleasant overall with high temperatures in the seasonably mild upper 60s and a slight south breeze.

Expect abundant sunshine today with high temps in the upper 60s. A few sparse showers or sprinkles will be possible in the evening.(KTTC)

There will be another chance for sprinkles through the evening as well as the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures late tonight will be in the upper 40s with light southeast winds.

There will be chances for sprinkles in the morning and again in the evening today.(KTTC)

Saturday is looking bright and tranquil with abundant sunshine likely throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and just a hint of a southeast breeze.

After a few pre-dawn sprinkles Saturday, we'll enjoy sunshine for the rest of the weekend and high temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.(KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and more of those light southeast winds.

After a sunny and pleasant Monday that will feature near 70-degree warmth, a few isolated showers will be possible late in the day on Tuesday. We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 60s.

A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, sparking a few spotty showers in the area. We’ll have sunshine during the day with a mild enough morning to help temperatures reach the mid-60s.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the next several days before a cold front moves through the region.(KTTC)

Cooler air will pour into the region on Thursday in the wake of the strong cold front, providing us with a taste of late October weather. We’ll have partly sunny skies with gusty northwest winds and high temperatures will only be in the low 50s. Next Friday and the following weekend will feature a slow warming trend that will carry us from the mid-50s to the low 60s for high temperatures. A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday.

Temps will remain mild until the middle of next week. Much cooler air will pour into the region late next week.(KTTC)

