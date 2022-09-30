Beautiful fall weather ahead this weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are looking ahead to a dry and mainly quiet evening for Friday Night Football. While the majority of us will remain dry tonight, a few sprinkles may be possible before 9 pm. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s to low 60s during kickoff and in the mid-50s during the 4th quarter. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and calm southeast winds at 3-8 mph.

Friday Night Football Forecast
Friday Night Football Forecast(KTTC)

A beautiful fall weekend is in store for the region with seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. These will make for perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy the fall colors or other fall activities. A few sprinkles may be possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Saturday's forecast
Saturday's forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will remain warm and seasonal in the upper 60s to low 70s through the middle of next week with abundant sunshine. Stray to isolated showers may be possible Tuesday, which would be our best chance for rain in the next several days.

A passing cold front will bring a big temperature drop to the Upper Midwest for the late week. Afternoon highs are only expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday with mainly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Red Cross to step in
Rochester residents worry about family, friends in path of Ian

Latest News

Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast 9/30/22
Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast 9/30/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
A bright and mild weekend is ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Extended Forecast
Mainly clear and comfortable tonight; Partly sunny with possible sprinkles Friday