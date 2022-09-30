Beautiful fall weather ahead this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are looking ahead to a dry and mainly quiet evening for Friday Night Football. While the majority of us will remain dry tonight, a few sprinkles may be possible before 9 pm. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s to low 60s during kickoff and in the mid-50s during the 4th quarter. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and calm southeast winds at 3-8 mph.

Friday Night Football Forecast (KTTC)

A beautiful fall weekend is in store for the region with seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. These will make for perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy the fall colors or other fall activities. A few sprinkles may be possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Saturday's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain warm and seasonal in the upper 60s to low 70s through the middle of next week with abundant sunshine. Stray to isolated showers may be possible Tuesday, which would be our best chance for rain in the next several days.

A passing cold front will bring a big temperature drop to the Upper Midwest for the late week. Afternoon highs are only expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday with mainly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

