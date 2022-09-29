Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Northwest Rochester.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) said it happened after 1 a.m. Thursday.

A man ran from police after contact was made at a Northwest Rochester hotel.

After a brief chase on foot, the man was caught by multiple RPD officers and arrested.

The man was originally wanted for multiple felony level warrants.

Police scene of fugitive arrest. (KTTC)

An officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The fugitive is facing multiple charges including fleeing law enforcement, warrants and new drug charges.

