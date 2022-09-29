Sunshine and a warming trend through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is working its way back into the region today on the backside of a large area of high pressure that’s in the Great Lakes. We’ll enjoy yet another day of sunshine, but with a south breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Clouds will thicken late tonight with a few spotty showers possible well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-40s instead of the 30s we’ve had in the area for the past few days.

After a few sparse showers Friday morning, we can expect occasional sunshine and clouds for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a slight south breeze.

A disturbance will bring a slight chance for another round of spotty showers early Saturday morning with abundant sunshine expected for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with light south winds.

Sunday looks bright and pleasant as well. We’ll have sunshine and clouds throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The mild air will linger into early next week and temperatures will continue to be a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Expect sunny skies Monday and then partly sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

A few isolated showers will be possible early next Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Sunnier skies are expected for the latter part of next week with gusty northwest winds behind the cold front and high temperatures will be in the low 60s. The following weekend will feature cool sunshine with high temperatures around 60s degrees.

