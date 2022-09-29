Rochester residents worry about family, friends in path of Ian

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian continued to pummel Florida’s shores Wednesday, leaving many in the Med City very concerned.

“I just hope and pray for all of my family and relatives there,” said Rochester Resident Rachel Agyei.

“It’s just pretty scary to go through that in general, and we’re here in Minnesota, and there’s nothing really for us to do except pray,” said Rochester resident Chelsea Mckoy.

“It is crazy to realize that this is actually happening to people’s homes,” said Rochester resident Hailee Bourdeaux.

With more footage rolling in of the high winds and storm surges ravaging Florida communities, these fears are quickly becoming a reality. Melanie Tschida says the American Red Cross branch for Minnesota and the Dakotas has more than 30 volunteers on standby, and some have already been deployed to Florida

“We want to make sure they have a safe place to stay, that they have clothing, that they have food, that their basic needs are met,” Tschida said, the executive director of the American Red Cross in Southeast Minnesota. “It’s an ongoing activity on our part.”

The organization has already setup many shelters throughout Florida. People who arrive at the shelters will be getting Red Cross blankets staying on cots, along with receiving other supplies. Depending on how bad the damage ends up being, some evacuees may need to unfortunately get comfortable with these arrangements.

“Those shelters will transition into longer term shelters for individuals whose homes are damaged, and they can’t return to their homes,” Tschida said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
RPD logo
Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester

Latest News

Rochester, Minn.
Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin October 30
Apples
Johnny Appleseed Days begins in Lake City October 1 and 2
Economic Development Center
Rochester Area Economic Development to offer business development services to entrepreneurs
(Source: AP)
Hormel Foods provides food for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Fall Pumpkins
MasterChef contestant Shari Mukherjee shares fall food ideas