Rochester Area Economic Development to offer business development services to entrepreneurs

Economic Development Center
Economic Development Center(RAEDI)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) will open the doors to the new RAEDI Economic Development Center (EDC) in October.

According to RAEDI, a grand opening is set for Monday, October 3, from 3-5 p.m.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

  • 3 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting by Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors
  • 3:05 p.m. - Welcome and Introduction of EDC Partners by John Wade, RAEDI President
  • 3:10 p.m. - Remarks by Adam Benike, RAEDI Chair
  • 3:15 p.m. - Remarks by Dr. Clark Otley, Mayo Clinic
  • 3:20 p.m. - Closing Remarks by John Wade, RAEDI President

In addition to RAEDI, partners located in the center include the African Development Hub, Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET), Collider, Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, Southeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Southeast Minnesota SCORE.

“The EDC will accelerate economic growth for the Rochester area streamlining the collaboration between businesses and the diverse non-profits who serve them,” RAEDI President John Wade said.

The EDC is located on the sixth floor of the Minnesota BioBusiness Center at 221 First Avenue SW, Rochester.

