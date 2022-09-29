One person hurt in car crash on Highway 247 near Plainview

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon.

It happened on MN Highway 247 and County Road 11 at 2:40 p.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 247 and a Sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 11 when the two collided.

The 27-year-old driver of the Sedan was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.