One person hurt in car crash on Highway 247 near Plainview
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon.
It happened on MN Highway 247 and County Road 11 at 2:40 p.m.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 247 and a Sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 11 when the two collided.
The 27-year-old driver of the Sedan was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted on scene.
