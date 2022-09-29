One person hurt in car crash on Highway 247 near Plainview

Highway 247 crash
Highway 247 crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Plainview Thursday afternoon.

It happened on MN Highway 247 and County Road 11 at 2:40 p.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 247 and a Sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 11 when the two collided.

The 27-year-old driver of the Sedan was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
RPD logo
Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester

Latest News

Catching breast cancer early may be biggest aid for fighting it
Areas to be aware of for breast cancer awareness
Fall Pumpkins
MasterChef contestant Shari Mukherjee shares fall food ideas
Rochester
Junkin’ Market Days
Rochester, Minn.
Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin October 30