Minnesota mother accused of killing son ruled competent

A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her...
A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother, Julissa Thaler, accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son Eli Hart, is mentally competent and can assist in her own defense.(Minneapolis Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist in her own defense.

Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.

Orono Police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.

She was arrested after officers found the boy’s body in the trunk.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
RPD logo
Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
Minnesota State Patrol
Wells man killed in tractor vs. SUV crash

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
City of Rochester
Mayor’s Office seeking applicants for 2022 Mayor’s Medal of Honor nominees