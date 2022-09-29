Mayor’s Office seeking applicants for 2022 Mayor’s Medal of Honor nominees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayor Kim Norton is seeking nominations for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

The Mayor’s Medal of Honor recognizes residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community.

According to the City of Rochester, there are 14 categories, including community-wide service, champion of diversity, heroism, sustainability, excellence in industry and youth serving community award.

Nominations will be collected online or through a paper form, starting October 1 until October 31, 2022.

Selected recipients will be honored at an in-person event on December 1, 2022. This year will be the 39th year of the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

“In its 39th year, the Mayor’s Medal of Honor will celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of our community members. Each year I am amazed by the caliber of the people we have the opportunity to honor,” Mayor Kim Norton said. “I encourage all members of our community to consider submitting a nomination for someone you know who deserves this recognition.”

To submit a nomination, just complete a brief form, which includes providing up to 400 words on why the individual deserves the award.

More information is available here.

