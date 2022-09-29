Mainly clear and comfortable tonight; Partly sunny with possible sprinkles Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After another pleasant fall day today, low temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight than the past few days with lows in the low to mid-40s across the region tonight. Skies will be mainly clear with winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be another pleasant day with high temperatures across the region in the upper-60s and low-70s. Skies tomorrow will be mostly sunny and winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Periodic sprinkles throughout the day tomorrow are possible.

Friday Forecast (KTTC)

Although there is a chance for periodic sprinkles tomorrow, September has been relatively dry. This, along with warmer nights has impacted the changing of the leaves this year. For the year as a whole, there is still a surplus of 2.4 inches of rain.

Monthly Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

The upcoming week is looking to be very pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region. Stray showers are possible on Tuesday, but otherwise, the upcoming week is looking to be dry and pleasant.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

