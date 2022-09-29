Junkin’ Market Days Returns

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Junkin’ Market Days is a two-day indoor market filled with unique products from small business owners from the Rochester area as well as the surrounding states. This is the second event they’ve hosted in Rochester to showcase the products made by local small business owners. The event features a building full of products such as boutique clothing, purses, home décor, pet accessories, gourmet foods, and one-of-a-kind finds.

The event will be held at the Graham Arena Complex on Friday, September 30th from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 1st from 9-4 p.m. 

More details here.

