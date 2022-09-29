Johnny Appleseed Days begins in Lake City October 1 and 2
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – A big autumn event in Lake City is on October 1 and 2. This year the festivities will be an old-fashioned block party, right downtown on Washington Street.
It’s called Johnny Appleseed Days.
There will be kids art activities, food trucks, vendors, a petting zoo, a pie eating contest, a puppet show and more.
