Johnny Appleseed Days begins in Lake City October 1 and 2

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – A big autumn event in Lake City is on October 1 and 2. This year the festivities will be an old-fashioned block party, right downtown on Washington Street.

It’s called Johnny Appleseed Days.

There will be kids art activities, food trucks, vendors, a petting zoo, a pie eating contest, a puppet show and more.

