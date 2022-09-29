Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
RPD logo
Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
Minnesota State Patrol
Wells man killed in tractor vs. SUV crash

Latest News

Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process
City of Rochester
Mayor’s Office seeking applicants for 2022 Mayor’s Medal of Honor nominees
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina