Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin October 30

Rochester, Minn.
Rochester, Minn.(Eagles Cancer Telethon)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Eagles Cancer Telethon is a favorite at KTTC and a great way for many to make a difference. The telethon is televised LIVE on KTTC. This year it will be January 14-15 at the Mayo Civic Center.

Telethon auditions for performers are just around the corner.

October 30:  12-3  Rochester Eagles Club

November 6:  12-3 Rochester Eagles Club

Contact info for questions:  Dawn Peck radl@chartermi.net or 507-288-1743

Number of acts:  Varies each year but one year there were over 120

Types of Talent:  all kinds

Dates of Telethon:  January 14th and 15th at the Mayo Civic Center

For more details about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
RPD logo
Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel
Scene on Bandel Road NW.
Wanted fugitive arrested after foot chase in Northwest Rochester
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester

Latest News

Apples
Johnny Appleseed Days begins in Lake City October 1 and 2
Economic Development Center
Rochester Area Economic Development to offer business development services to entrepreneurs
(Source: AP)
Hormel Foods provides food for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Fall Pumpkins
MasterChef contestant Shari Mukherjee shares fall food ideas