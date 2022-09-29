Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin October 30

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Eagles Cancer Telethon is a favorite at KTTC and a great way for many to make a difference. The telethon is televised LIVE on KTTC. This year it will be January 14-15 at the Mayo Civic Center.

Telethon auditions for performers are just around the corner.

October 30: 12-3 Rochester Eagles Club

November 6: 12-3 Rochester Eagles Club

Contact info for questions: Dawn Peck radl@chartermi.net or 507-288-1743

Number of acts: Varies each year but one year there were over 120

Types of Talent: all kinds

