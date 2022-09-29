Community co-design toolkit launch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Destination Medical Center along with the city of Rochester hosted the official launch of the “Community Co-design” guide Wednesday. The toolkit is a community building approach that Rochester has already adopted across 10 different projects. But now, Rochester and DMC are sharing what they have learned with other organizations and communities.

“Co-design should be seen as another tool, another approach, it’s not universal,” said Jess Roberts one of the authors of the guide. “... But co-design let’s us go deep. Really understand how lived experience, how policy, programs, how spaces show up in real people’s lives. Starting there and really bringing in the folks who are most impacted by the outcome.”

The approach brings in people who are most likely to be impacted by the outcome of the project at the beginning stages. This means, bringing diverse voices to the proverbial “table” at the conceptual and design steps of community building.

“Rochester has really adopted a co-design approach. Hearing from folks who tend to not be heard from in these processes. It’s a unique place, it’s really invested from city, county level, different organizations utilizing this. So really, activating a movement, rather than a project by project approach,” said Roberts.

Co-design can also be thought of through the lens of problem solving before they arise.

“As a designer, new thinking, new experience tend to yield new ways of approaching old problems. It’s not just a good idea, it actually helps us see problems in fresh ways and open us to a whole new set of possibilities,” said Roberts.

One of the main objectives behind the toolkit is for other communities to pilot their own co-design projects.

