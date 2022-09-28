Xcel Energy to send support to Florida as Hurricane Ian hits the coast

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

According to Xcel Energy, it is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently on their way to Florida.

The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane.

The line workers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico and Texas.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy said. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases.”

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program. Electric companies use this program as a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country to help speed restoration.

For more about mutual assistance and Hurricane Ian visit here.

