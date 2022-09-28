Wells man killed in tractor vs. SUV crash

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was killed Tuesday after a tractor and an SUV collided in Faribault County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 7:49 p.m. on Highway 22.

A Dodge Journey SUV and a John Deer 4020 Diesel Tractor were both traveling northbound on Highway 22 and collided. The John Deer Tractor was in front of the Dodge on the roadway.

The 70-year-old driver of the John Deer Tractor was killed during the collision. The driver has been identified as Michael Wegner of Wells, Minnesota.

There were three people in the Dodge, including two teens, who all suffered non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for further medical care.

MSP reports the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department also responded to the scene.

