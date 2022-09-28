Sunshine sticks around; warmer temps are on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with the coldest morning of the season so far with widespread frost in the area, but at least our weather is tranquil and the sky is bright and sunny. High pressure remains planted in the heart of the region, bringing us this peaceful weather and that fairly strong late September sunshine will help temperature warm to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon with just a hint of a southeast breeze. We’ll have much less wind to deal with that in recent days.

We'll have sunny skies today with light winds and high temps will be in the upper 50s. (KTTC)

Warmer air will begin to trickle into the region later tonight, meaning there will be much less of a frost concern in the area. We’ll have mainly clear conditions throughout the night with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

We'll have a moderate south breeze on Thursday to go with bright, mild sunshine and high temps will be in the 60s. (KTTC)

South winds will kick in a bit more on Thursday, coupled with a mostly sunny sky to help temperatures climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon. Expect a similar situation on Friday when a moderate south breeze will help temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Exoect a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and high temps around 70 degrees. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 40s.

We'll have sunshine for the next several days. High temps will be in the 70s by the weekend. (KTTC)

Our weather will remain generally bright and pleasant as we move into next week. Expect sunshine early in the week with chances for light rain late Wednesday and again next Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start the week with low and mid-60s later in the week.

Temps will be mild for the weekend and then slightly more seasonably cool in the coming week. (KTTC)

