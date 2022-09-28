A slow warm-up is ahead this week
High temps will be near 60 degrees today; low 70s this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with the coldest morning of the season so far with widespread frost in the area, but at least our weather is tranquil and the sky is bright and sunny. High pressure remains planted in the heart of the region, bringing us this peaceful weather and that fairly strong late September sunshine will help temperature warm to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon with just a hint of a southeast breeze. We’ll have much less wind to deal with that in recent days.
Warmer air will begin to trickle into the region later tonight, meaning there will be much less of a frost concern in the area. We’ll have mainly clear conditions throughout the night with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
South winds will kick in a bit more on Thursday, coupled with a mostly sunny sky to help temperatures climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon. Expect a similar situation on Friday when a moderate south breeze will help temperatures reach the upper 60s.
The weekend will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 40s.
Our weather will remain generally bright and pleasant as we move into next week. Expect sunshine early in the week with chances for light rain late Wednesday and again next Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start the week with low and mid-60s later in the week.
