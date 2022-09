ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paws and Claws introduced the Midwest Access crew to Coco Wednesday. She is a 5 1/2-month-old buff and white tabby who was found in mid-August in a motel parking lot in Rochester.

She is a sweet and social kitty who loves being held and cuddled. She is looking for a forever home.

