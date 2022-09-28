One person arrested in connection to Oak Terrance shots fired incident

Edgewood apartment arrest
Edgewood apartment arrest
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was taken into custody in connection to a shots fired incident in Rochester.

Around 3:30 Wednesday, Rochester Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man at Edgewood Apartments. Police believe the man is connected to the shots fire incident and was hiding out in the apartment complex.

Police say the suspect was arrested for an unlawful discharge of a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Late Tuesday evening, a man was in the laundry room of his mobile home in Oak Terrace Estates and heard a loud noise and smoke came out from his dryer. When he pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell out and he discovered a hole.

Four people were in the mobile home at the time.

Rochester police came to the scene and officers discovered that a neighboring home also had a bullet hole.

After a search warrant, officers determined that the bullet likely came from the neighboring residence, but no gun or evidence of a shooting was uncovered.

Police are investigating this incident.

